CX Institutional Has $26.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CX Institutional reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $26,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.46. 145,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,590. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $194.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.02 and a 200 day moving average of $174.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

