CX Institutional Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 120.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.44. 82,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,333. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $142.36 and a 1 year high of $181.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.20.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

