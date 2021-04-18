CX Institutional Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 82,738 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,923,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,999. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $83.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.11.

