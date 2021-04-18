CX Institutional Makes New $4.51 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 77,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000.

Shares of EFNL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,113 shares. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18.

