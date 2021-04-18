CX Institutional Purchases 7,591 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,825,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.30. 31,696,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,834,881. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.98 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $86.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

