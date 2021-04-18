CX Institutional Sells 37,447 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,447 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 249,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $35.96. 36,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $35.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

