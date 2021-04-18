Cypress Capital Group Acquires 185 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in The Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

