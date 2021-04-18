Cypress Capital Group Makes New $492,000 Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.29 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

