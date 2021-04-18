Cypress Capital Group Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $739.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $665.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.76 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $710.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.50, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

