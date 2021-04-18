CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Update

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Wealth Alliance raised its position in CyrusOne by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $995,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 35.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 106.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 159,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.01. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

