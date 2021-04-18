CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CytRx stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,864. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. CytRx has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.00.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

