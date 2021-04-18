DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of BCC opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $67.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 196.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

