Daniel James Williamson Buys 250,000 Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tattooed Chef stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $28.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

