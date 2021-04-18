Daniel James Williamson Buys 250,000 Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tattooed Chef stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $28.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit