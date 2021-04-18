Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.02

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 21440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNKEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.

About Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

