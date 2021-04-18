Dash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.86 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $2.35 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $283.48 or 0.00523333 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006593 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00021076 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.68 or 0.03643615 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000123 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,083,845 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

