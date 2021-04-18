Datamine FLUX Reaches Market Cap of $464,136.98 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $464,136.98 and $9,761.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 39.5% against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00277704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004359 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00029008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.29 or 0.00716971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,414.40 or 0.99797897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.63 or 0.00832556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 537,799 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.