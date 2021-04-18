Datamine Price Down 46.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $281,442.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00072064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,386,551 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.