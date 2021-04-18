Dawn Protocol (DAWN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.37 or 0.00005924 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $201.21 million and $1.13 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00090928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.19 or 0.00685786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 59,698,616 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.