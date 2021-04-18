DECENT Price Hits $0.0303 on Top Exchanges (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. DECENT has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $2,272.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00052386 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00334355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027072 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

Buying and Selling DECENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

