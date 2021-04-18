Deeper Network Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $59.82 million and $11.69 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00067282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.00 or 0.00279665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004368 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00028640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.45 or 0.00723703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,819.61 or 0.99940637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.15 or 0.00862123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.