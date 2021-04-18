Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

DE stock opened at $383.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

