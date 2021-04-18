Defis Network (DFS) Price Tops $9.41 on Top Exchanges

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Defis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $9.41 or 0.00016647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Defis Network has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $408,691.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Defis Network has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00678980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00088842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038909 BTC.

Defis Network Profile

Defis Network is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Defis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

