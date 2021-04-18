DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 74,335 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

ESRT stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,136.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

