DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

GBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.