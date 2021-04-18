DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 276,861 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dropbox by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dropbox by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dropbox by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dropbox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

DBX stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,426 shares of company stock worth $1,107,854. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.