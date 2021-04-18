DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $742,000 Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 620.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of WMS opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780 over the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

