DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APO opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

