DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,438 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discovery were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,449 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Discovery by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Discovery by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 64,765 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Discovery by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

