DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 400 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,500 shares of company stock worth $119,413,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRTX. Bank of America started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

