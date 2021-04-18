Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group raised Dell Technologies to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $101.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,140,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

