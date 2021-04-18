Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $100.25 and last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 70044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.70.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at $32,140,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $7,607,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,267,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.