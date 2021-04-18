DerivaDAO Market Cap Hits $131.72 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $131.72 million and $226,752.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $5.05 or 0.00009129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00065649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00276927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004333 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00707863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,273.67 or 0.99966390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.68 or 0.00831356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.