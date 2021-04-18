Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires 381 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. 908,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.