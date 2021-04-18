Detalus Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.35.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $118.34. 5,777,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

