Detalus Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.80.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,213,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.82 and a 1 year high of $323.40.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

