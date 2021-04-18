Detalus Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.3% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.08. 1,056,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,183. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $152.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

