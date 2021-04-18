Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 686 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,480,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average of $140.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

