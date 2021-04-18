Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $120.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.90.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $117.38 on Friday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

