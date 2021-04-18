Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $100.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of STT opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

