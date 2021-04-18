Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 113,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit