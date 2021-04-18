Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 113,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.