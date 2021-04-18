Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HZNOF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

