Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $189.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.89. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

