DIA (DIA) Market Cap Achieves $163.25 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a total market cap of $163.25 million and approximately $56.39 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can currently be bought for $3.94 or 0.00007075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00068585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00678941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00088561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00038751 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.