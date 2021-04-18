DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DMAC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $178.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

