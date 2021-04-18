Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after buying an additional 517,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,284,000 after acquiring an additional 84,165 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

NYSE DLR traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $145.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,994. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.