Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to post sales of $83.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.82 million and the lowest is $80.70 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $39.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $302.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $305.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $691.70 million, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPS stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,267. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 250.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

