Digiwage (WAGE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $191.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. Digiwage has a market cap of $103,897.72 and approximately $191.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digiwage has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

