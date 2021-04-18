Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.91 Million Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,594,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.70% of Herman Miller worth $53,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after buying an additional 3,091,693 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Herman Miller by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 521,345 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,173,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 492,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $44.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

