Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.91 Million Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.70% of Herman Miller worth $53,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

