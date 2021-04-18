Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.62 Million Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,762,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $54,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MYGN stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

